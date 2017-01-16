Ethiopia: Unleashing Youth Potential Via Incubation Programme

In countries like Ethiopia that aspire to use agriculture as a springboard for economic sector, the role of youth is crucial. Since the majority of the population is the youth, the potential of the agricultural sector can properly be exploited by carefully involving the youth in the course of production.

"Two-thirds of Ethiopians are the youth. Twenty million Ethiopians are aged 15 to 24. Almost 64 percent of the population is the young generation. This is a great asset to the country. They hold the future of Ethiopia in their hands. They have ideas, ambitions and dreams. We believe their dreams matter and can transform Ethiopia, and may even change the world. However, majority of this age group are unemployed," said Dr. Eleni GabreMedhin, founder of Blue Moon.

Dr. Eleni has been playing a significant role in improving the Ethiopian economy. She is the founder and CEO of the acclaimed Ethiopia Commodity Exchange (ECX), which has garnered various international awards and plaudits, including the Africa Investor Agriculture Initiative of the Year in 2011 and, a first in Africa, the CIO award for IT excellence in business.

She has demonstrated her commitment to transform the traditional commodity exchange system into the modern one by applying her academic excellence on the ECX . In addition to the considerable accomplishments in ECX so far, she has recently started a project known as an 'incubator'. This incubator is not for chicken eggs; instead, it is an incubator for talented and motivated young entrepreneurs in the agribusiness. It is a place where skills of the youth will be cultivated for entrepreneurship.

According to Dr. Eleni, Ethiopia is not deficient of youth. But, there is a traditional belief among the majority that the youth can't do something by themselves.

There are several sayings that reflect this traditional thoughts. However, the truth is, the youth are the engines of the economy. There is untapped resource within the heart of every youth in Ethiopia. The country has energetic and innovative youths that can play a great role in transforming the economy into a new level. The problem is either they did not get the chance or did not get support.

"When we talk about the youth, one thing must be clear. There are youths who look for job; there are youths who can create job for themselves and for some others; there are also entrepreneur youths who can create job opportunity to millions," she added.

According to Dr. Eleni, Blue Moon is an exciting initiative to discover, nurture and fund exceptional agribusiness ideas of the youth that are innovative and have huge transformation potential for their country. "We want to discover and grow Ethiopian youths agribusiness startups that can change the world."

The aim of the Blue Moon project is to bring the youth who have innovative ideas in the area of agribusiness. This is a country where majority of the population is youths.

If the nation properly uses their skills, there is nothing can prevent it from bringing a dramatic change in the agribusiness. In this regard, of Blue Moon has aspired to bring those young entrepreneurs together into the incubator and create a business for themselves and for others as well.

Dr. Eleni have a firm believe that entrepreneurs are born not made. And these entrepreneurs have the quality of determination, commitment, integrity and passion. The role of Blue Moon is to provide the fertile ground where truly innovative and exceptional entrepreneurs can thrive and grow great companies.

According to her, the agribusiness sector is vast and it has its own challenge. The challenges of the sub sector starts at production level. For this reason, the sub sector needs innovative youths who can fill the gaps.

Having entrepreneur youth in the agribusiness has a significant role to shift the agriculture sector. The production, the transport, the logistic and other activities in the agribusiness needs direct involvement of entrepreneur youth.

According to Dr. Eleni, Blue Moon provides its start-up teams with a place to work alongside other talented and motivated entrepreneurs. It also provide training on business skills ("hard" skills) and "soft" skills like leadership, emotional intelligence, ethics, team building, among others.

Blue Moon project is designed in a way the startups will communicate with different businessmen that have good experiences in the area. It links the startups to top executives and heads of industry (the Lions); we facilitate access to business support service providers, and match our startups founders to one-on-one mentoring with business professionals for 12 months. In addition to the above, BlueMoon will invest seed funds into each startup.

"Blue Moon accepts startups with ideas we believe have high potential and are investable and have a founder team that we consider to be emotionally intelligent, incredibly hungry for success, and humble enough to take advice and criticism.

"It is already known that all the recent violence in our country and other countries throughout the world are the results of absence of jobs for the youth. This is a planet of the youth.

And they need better job opportunity. This job opportunity should not always be created by the government alone. Other stakeholders and individuals have a responsibility to smooth the ground. Investing on the youth is investing on the future of a given country," stated Dr.Eleni.

Ethiopia is a country of youth. Majority of the population is young and active to work. But, the problem is absence of job opportunity and failure to understand their needs.This has caused challenges to the economy. "If properly used, the youth are like a fertile ground that can bear fruit.

However, if we use them unwisely the youth will be prone to external anti developmental agents. In this regard, it is not only the economy that will be affected but also the political landscape of the nation suffers. There is a great potential at the heart of every youth. This potential has to be changed into reality by government as well as non government agents.