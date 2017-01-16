South Africa: President Zuma Pays Tribute to Thandi Klaasen

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma has described jazz singer Thandi Klaasen's passing as a tragic loss to the nation.

The internationally acclaimed and respected jazz icon from Sophiatown succumbed to cancer on Sunday at East Rand Hospital at the age of 86.

President Zuma said Klaasen contributed to the country not only as a musician but also a social and political activist, who was always outspoken about social-economic issues in the country.

"We have lost one of the leading pioneers of South African jazz music and promoters of the country's cosmopolitan culture. She was a role model to many of our young and upcoming musicians and her legacy will live on for generations to come," said President Zuma on Sunday.

Klaasen earned several awards and honours including the National Order of the Baobab from the President, which was bestowed on her for her excellent achievement in and contribution to music.

"We convey our deepest condolences to her family, relatives and all in the arts and culture industry. May her soul rest in peace," President Zuma said.

President Zuma was joined by Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, who also paid tribute to her, saying she kept alive Sophiatown's sounds and melodies and its rich cultural tradition through her music.

"We shall remember her for her indomitable spirit, her enduring will to succeed against all odds, her beautiful and haunting voice that inspired generations of South Africans. This silky smooth voice also serenaded audiences the world over," the Minister said.