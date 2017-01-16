16 January 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: President Zuma Pays Tribute to Thandi Klaasen

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Flickr
Thandi Klaasen.

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma has described jazz singer Thandi Klaasen's passing as a tragic loss to the nation.

The internationally acclaimed and respected jazz icon from Sophiatown succumbed to cancer on Sunday at East Rand Hospital at the age of 86.

President Zuma said Klaasen contributed to the country not only as a musician but also a social and political activist, who was always outspoken about social-economic issues in the country.

"We have lost one of the leading pioneers of South African jazz music and promoters of the country's cosmopolitan culture. She was a role model to many of our young and upcoming musicians and her legacy will live on for generations to come," said President Zuma on Sunday.

Klaasen earned several awards and honours including the National Order of the Baobab from the President, which was bestowed on her for her excellent achievement in and contribution to music.

"We convey our deepest condolences to her family, relatives and all in the arts and culture industry. May her soul rest in peace," President Zuma said.

President Zuma was joined by Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, who also paid tribute to her, saying she kept alive Sophiatown's sounds and melodies and its rich cultural tradition through her music.

"We shall remember her for her indomitable spirit, her enduring will to succeed against all odds, her beautiful and haunting voice that inspired generations of South Africans. This silky smooth voice also serenaded audiences the world over," the Minister said.

More on This

Jazz Legend Thandi Klaasen Dies

Nelson Mandela's favourite singer and legendary local Jazz icon, Thandi Klaasen, 86, has died. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.