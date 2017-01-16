Ethiopia: Italy to Participate Ethiopian Textile Machinery Expo

ACITF trade fair would feature a delegation of Italian textile machinery manufacturers.

An Italian delegation of textile machinery manufacturers is set to participate at the upcoming Multi-Industry Addis Chamber International Trade Fair (ACITF).

The delegation would display products ranging from business services, gifts, handicrafts to machinery and equipment during the trade fair that would be held in Addis Ababa exhibition centre from February 23 -March 1, 2017.

The 21st edition of the Multi-Industry ACITF Trade Fair would feature a delegation of Italian textile machinery manufacturers at the Italian pavilion organized by the ICE-Agency.

The ACIMIT associated members partaking in the event include Carù, Corino, Fadis, Ferraro, Itema, Marzoli, Mei, Reggiani, Roj, Salvade, Savio, Sicam, and Simet.

To further strengthen Italy's presence in Ethiopia, in 2015 ACIMIT signed a memorandum with the Ethiopian Textile Industry Development Institute for the creation of a technology centre providing expert training on textile machinery, thereby contributing to the professional training of future textile operators in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia is an emerging production hub for the global textile and garments industry. Cheap labor, free trade agreements with major Western markets and a constantly growing economy, among other, have made this Sub-Saharan African country a destination for the manufacturing of garments by major industry retailers, reported fibre2fashion.