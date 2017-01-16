Kenya: Joho Ally Under Investigations Over Illegal Business, Gun Possession

A businessman who Governor Hassan Joho was fighting for his release from police custody is being investigated for illegal possession of firearms, Coast regional coordinator Nelson Marwa has said.

According to Mr Marwa the businessman, Mr Arub Ibrahim Katri, is also being investigated for other illegal trade in the county.

The Mombasa Governor and three other lawmakers were not arrested and detained as they had claimed earlier, Mr Marwa clarified.

Addressing journalists, Mr Marwa said Joho's claims were aimed at inciting his supporters against the government and the police and creating chaos in the county.

He also claimed that Mr Joho was training young men and ex-soldiers under a senior county official to cause tension ahead of the August General Election.

"The man Mr Joho had come to seek his release was nabbed with four firearms in his house when the police raided his house and then, the governor comes here saying he will not leave without the suspect being released and started abusing our officers here.

"He should count himself very lucky because our officers handled him in a professional manner and respect because he is a leader. So, get it clear that the leaders were not arrested but they brought themselves here... took pictures and sent them to social media just to provoke and incite people," said Mr Marwa on Saturday during a press briefing.

He said Mr Katri had been arrested following a general operation launched to get illegal firearms in the region.

POLICE RAID

"How does one normal person be in possession of three or four firearms and when police arrest him for questioning, a leader comes here because he is his friend? We cannot allow that. Investigations will continue no matter what," said Mr Marwa.

On Friday evening police released Mr Katri on a Sh20, 000 cash bail and asked him to report to the station for further investigations.

Hours after flying squad officers laid an ambush at Mr Katri's house in Ganjoni, other officers raided a firearms store belonging to county inspectorate director Naheed Musa.

Mr Musa said the officers went to his shop for a "normal" routine inspection.

"I am an authorised civilian firearms dealer. The officers are here for inspection and there is no ill motive. It could be the timing which is bad, but they have to do inspection in January," he told the Nation.

"An inspection can only be done when the owner is there and you can see that I'm here with the officers. They are going through all my files in what normal routines require," he added.

In the store, located on Links Road in Nyali, the Nation saw about four officers going through files.

NOT ROUTINE

On Saturday, however Mr Marwa rubbished the claims that it was a normal inspection, saying the officers had raided the store after intelligence reports indicated that it was being used for militia training.

"Yes he is the owner and he is a conduit of felony. He runs range of firearms and he is the county director, there is conflict of interest here. The place is being used to train militia and the issue touches on national security and then you are saying it is a normal operation, hapana! (It cannot be)" said Mr Marwa during the briefing.

Mr Marwa further said the operation on illegal firearms will go on in the region. He had earlier in the week said that the government wants to recover all 'illegal guns" in the region ahead of the August elections.

He said the operation will target mainly licensed owners, especially VIPs, who are abusing the privilege.

His remarks came few days after Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar called for an audit of some of the gun owners in Mombasa, including powerful personalities and politicians.

Mr Marwa further said that Nyali, a posh residential suburb where many prominent and powerful personalities live, was leading in harbouring illegal guns.

The dramatic events between the two bitter rivals followed a spat between the governor and President Uhuru Kenyatta over projects during Mr Kenyatta's his tour at the Coast.