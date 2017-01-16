East Africa: Exploitation of the Nile - Historical Perspective

opinion

There are so many oral literatures, both in the upper and lower stream countries, which appreciate and admire the Nile River since time immemorial. More than ten thousand poems which describe the Nile River's vastness and lengthiness were written in multiple languages.

The Greek philosopher Homer who lived before the birth of Christ said "Egypt is a gift of Nile," to denote the fact that the existence of Egypt is solely dependent on the Nile. Ethiopia is the major source of the Nile and contributes about 86 percent of the water volume. As a result, beginning from the medieval period, Nile had determined the political relation between Ethiopia and Egypt.

The Nile basin is the genesis of human civilization and till now huge population resides around the river. Water harvesting and irrigation were practiced since time immemorial in lower riparian areas through traditional technology which relied on human and animal labour.

Until the modern time, no Ethiopian ruler endeavor for the full utilization of the Nile water, be it for irrigation or other purposes. The absence of technology, and finance prevented Ethiopian rulers from aspiring to utilize the Nile waters for development. The ruggedness of the Nile gorge also made practicing irrigation very difficult and expensive. Furthermore, the water though originated from Ethiopia it lies more in the surface of Sudan and Egypt than in Ethiopia.

On the part of Egypt, after the brief occupation of the country by Napoleon, from 1798 to 1801, Mohamed Ali Pasha strived for the establishment of strong central government. He also planned to carry out water harvesting and development of irrigation farms and dams in the vast areas of the river basin. Later with his strong army invaded the territory which stretches up to the boarders of Ethiopia and Uganda. In the succeeding decades, the coming to power of members of his dynasty, Seid Pasha and Kehdive Ismael as well as occupation of Egypt by Britain from 1882 1921 changed the situation radically.

Seid Pasha who ruled Egypt from 1854 to 1863 permitted a French engineer to build Suez Canal at the later decade of 19th century. The Canal connects Red Sea with Europe, India and Far East. This phase further enhanced the magnitude of the value of trade and shortened the long distance trade from Europe to Asia through Atlantic Ocean via the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa. This new development can be said as eye opener for European powers to exert their influence in the region. The establishment of the Suez Canal enabled Egypt to earn huge revenue from the passing ships, which intern helped to modernize its military institutions and hardware. In addition, it also enabled Egypt to maximize its political leverage to influence the region and to surpass its neighboring countries economically and technologically.

The economic growth further made the Egyptian rulers to be more ambitious not only to exploit the water resources but also to control the water source by military means. Then, with the vision to realize his grandfather's dream, Kehdive Ismael, controlled Massawa and Swakin with the help of the Turks in 1865. Later, he occupied northern Somalia up to Harar and made intrusive war with Ethiopia but successively defeated by Emperor Yohannes IV of Ethiopia at the battle of Gura and Gundet. Egyptian intruders were also curtailed and defeated by the Afars in the Afar plains.

After the second half of the 19th century onwards, Egyptians with the support of the colonial powers devoted their substantial military and political capacity to maximize their water grid, regardless of the interest of upper riparian countries. Of course, during the colonial era, from the last decades of the 19th century up to the second half of the 20th century, all the upper riparian countries with the exception of Ethiopia were under the yolk of colonialism and they had no right to assert their own future, let alone on Nile. Hence the then colonial power in the horn of Africa, Great Britain with its African allies and colonial rivals many times imposed their interest regardless of the upper riparian countries economic aspiration. The 1902 and the 1929 agreement between Britain, Egypt and Sudan can be mentioned as cases in point.

In the 1930s, when fascist Italy prepared to invade Ethiopia, the neighboring colonial powers, Britain and France confirmed the occupation without considering the sovereignty of Ethiopia. But, they stipulated Italy not to construct dam on river Nile and Lake Tana.

In the Ethiopian side, during the times of Emperor Haile Selassie I, research for the development of the Nile basin had been conducted for the construction of about 32 small hydro power dams with the support of American companies. But because of various reasons, it did not translated in to practice. Subsequently, until the dawn fall of the Derg regime in 1991 the relation between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan was at the loggerhead and the upper Nile countries' effort to utilize the water for development was negligible. There was no mutual trust and as a result covert activities were common. Due to its inherent problem, Ethiopia did not get sufficient time and finance for the development of its water resources.

By now Egypt has 3 million hectare irrigated farm land which consumes 60 billion cubic meters of water annually, while Sudan developed 2 million hectare which consume 16 billion cubic meters.

In the past two decades, Ethiopia has been continuously building its capacity to construct mega projects through internal resource mobilization. Accordingly, the country has been constructing The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance dam on the Nile. Currently, the ongoing construction of the dam is believed to defuse the past mistrust between the upper and dawn riparian countries. The continuing negotiations also expected to bring trust among riparian countries. The lower riparian countries seem to recognize the rights of upper riparian countries to utilize their water resources, at least in principle.

Up on the completion, the Renaissance Dam will generate 6 thousand Mega Watt hydro powers and the exportation of electric power to neighboring countries would lay ground for regional economic integration. Thus cognizant of the value of the exploitation of water sources for multifaceted economic development, all Ethiopians should stand together for speedy completion of the dam.