Cameroon: ELECAM - Directives Given To Attain 2017 Objectives

The Director General of Elections, AbdoulayeBabalé gave the directives in Yaounde on January 12, 2017.

Cameroon's elections managing institution, Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) targets to register more than seven million voters should elections be organised in 2018. The Director General of Elections in ELECAM, AbdoulayeBabalé disclosed the target during the 2017 New Year wishes presentation ceremony in Yaounde on January 12, 2017.He said for 2017, ELECAM has set out to enrol at least 650,000 new voters which when added to the 6,250,000 voters already registered, the number could go up to over seven million by the end of 2017.

It is in view of attaining the set objectives that he prescribed the acceleration of voter card production such as to further reduce the period between the enrolment of a citizen on the electoral registers and the production of their voter's card, and also an increase in the rhythm of fabrication of new more high-performing enrolment kits, easier to use and more resistant to weather hazards and to transport conditions.

He equally called for the continuation of the installation of the VPN network in view of rendering data importation and exportation more fluid at the level of relations between Council Branches and Regional Centres for Election Biometrics, as well as exchanges between the National Centres for Election Biometrics and Regional Centres for Election Biometrics. ELECAM officials would also have to integrate social media in the daily activities of the institution and equally consolidate the accomplishments in terms of electronic governance or e-governance, more transparent, less expensive and more efficient method of communication and faster management.

The Head of Division in charge of Administration and Finance in ELECAM, YazidAminouRadji wished the Director General of Elections AbdoulayeBabalé and the Deputy Director General of Elections, Erik Essousse Happy New Year 2017 on behalf of the staff. He cited achievements and the commitment of the staff to follow hierarchy in accomplishing the daunting tasks assigned ELECAM. Among the achievements of 2016, the Director General of Elections noted was the discovery of some 200 staff with fake certificates and their salaries reviewed to suit their real qualifications.

Some 50 staff were also dismissed for diverse cases of indiscipline. After the speeches, each of the staff of the Directorate General of Elections as well as officials from the Centre Regional Delegation shook hands with AbdoulayeBabalé and Erik Essousse.