13 January 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Burkina Faso: AFCON 2017 - Charles Kaboré, Talent On Which To Count

By Elizabeth Mosima

His exploits in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013 when the Stallions finished as runners up are still remembered by fans.

Burkina Faso captain, Charles Kabore is the hope of the Stallions at the upcoming AFCON 2017 in Gabon. The young and energetic player is capable of leading his team to victory. The Stallions will rely on his rich talents during the competition. He was the best player of the tournament. Born on February 9, 1988 in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, Kaboré is an international footballer playing as midfielder in FK Krasnodar.

He has played the greater part of his career with Olympique de Marseille where he was champion of France in 2010 and won the coupe de la Ligue as well as Trophées des champions. Charles Kaboré has participated in four AFCON competitions notably 2010, 2012, 2013, and 2015. As midfielder, he is solid and capable of playing forward.

On December 20, 2007, he signed his first professional contract with Olympique de Marseille for a period of five years. He played his first match with Olympique de Marseille against AJ Auxerre in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de la Ligue. On February 2008 he was on the line up for the first time at the Stade Vélodrome against Paris Saint-Germain. Following his brilliant performance he equally played in other clubs in France and Europe.

