13 January 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Africa: Burkina Faso - Yearning For Continental Title

By Elizabeth Mosima

The 2013 finalists are set to create a new continental record during the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Burkina Faso national football squad called, The Stallions is one of the teams that will feature in Gabon in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. Even though the team is yet to grab the continental title, much is being done to ensure the best results in the tournament.

The Stallions of Burkina Faso will face four times African champions, The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, in the second encounter on January 14 at the "Stade de l'Amitié" in Libreville at 8pm. Ahead of the event, Coach Duarte had already named his final squad for the Gabon jamboree. The squad that has three goalkeepers, seven defenders, five midfielders and eight forwards train in Morocco since January 1, 2017 where they played two friendly matches against a local side and Mali.

The 2013 finalists in South Africa are drawn in group A with hosts Gabon, debutants Guinea Bissau and Cameroon. The Stallions were eliminated at the group stages at the last edition in Equatorial Guinea and will be eager to improve on the performance at their 12th appearance at the tournament. The 1998 host topped a group that had Uganda, Botswana and Comoros to qualify for the AFCON 2017 in Gabon.

The Stallions best performance in the continental jamboree was the 2013 edition when they finished runners-up after losing to Nigeria. They equally qualified for the final round of matches on the road to the Brazil World Cup. The country made their first appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations in 1978 but stayed in the cold until 1996 before they returned to the biennial tournament. They subsequently qualified for five consecutive tournaments between 1996 and 2004.

Burkina Faso

