Cameroon: North West - CBC Marathon Steps up Campaign Against HIV

A CBC Health Services marathon with messages that inspire collective action against HIV/AIDS made the difference during the 2016 World AIDS day event in Bamenda.

Prevention messages, successes and challenges featured prominently when the North West region joined to celebrate World AIDS day on December 1st, 2016. The difference this time around was a marathon with messages that inspired the population to stand solidly by efforts to prevent HIV/AIDS. To thank for the marathon was the CBC Health Services whose Director, Prof. Tih Pius took time off to mobilize the population to work towards celebrating the end of the killer HIV/AIDS.

Prof. Tih Pius told the a Public event in Bamenda about the need to adopt the USAIDS target of 90 percent of people living with HIV who must know their status, the need for 90 percent of people living with HIV to be initiated on and retained in treatment and that 90 percent of them will have viral suppression. The "CBCHB HIV-Free North West marathon" assembled some athletes who covered 42 km from Ndop to Bamenda,some blind and deaf athletes and some on tricycles running from Babanki Tingoh, Bambui and Bamenda.

Participants took home cash prices, certificates and above all, messages that inspire hope in the fight against AIDS. The long list of marathon winners included Oumarou Mohamadou, Mbacha Eric, Lyonga Essombe, Ngalim Lizette, Serah tonge, Ngwaya Yvonne, Tangem Duel, Nde Vitalis, Muam Emmanuel, Noga Briget, Abongwa Oswald etc.

North West governor, Adoplhe Lele Lafrique presided the World AIDS day event in during which the Secretary of the Regional Technical Group for the fight against HIV/AIDS, Dr Gladys Tayong revealed that some 100.000 people live with HIV in the region. She also revealed progress with new infections in adults stabilized and the a 50 percent decline in infections in children since 2010.

Dr Gladys Tayong however, regretted challenges with key populations like sex workers left out and some new infections in children under 19. Speaker after speaker, song and dance saluted the CBC Health Services for frontline role in checking HIV/AIDS from becoming a public health problem. It was all about prescriptions for people to be faithful, be systematic and correct in the use of condoms and abstinence for a 100 percent success in prevention. It was also stressed that treatment is free of charge and all should rush to know their status.