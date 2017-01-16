Cameroon: Mora-Dabanga-Kousseri Road - Military, Public Works Personnel Undergo Training

The three-day seminar that ends today in Yaounde is expected to ensure a successful execution of the project.

Rehabilitation works are expected to soon begin on the Mora-Dabanga-Kousseri stretch of road, which forms part of National Road No.1. The project co-financed by the World Bank and the Government of Cameroon, will be executed by the Military Engineering Corps, taking over from a Chinese firm that initially won the bid but due to Boko Haram terrorist activities in the area, decided to forfeit the job.

The rehabilitation of the 205-kilometre road from Mora passing through Dabanga to Kousseri in the Far North Region was therefore awarded to the Military Engineering Corps for execution. It is on this premise that the personnel of the Military Engineering Corps, public works, control mission, World Bank and civilian employees, have upgraded their skills in view of ensuring a successful execution of the project.

Organised at the Yaounde Combined Military Academy (EMIA) from January 11-13, 2017, the seminar brought together 250 participants with training modules focusing on International Humanitarian Law, Human Rights, First Aid, management of security in the field, respect of customs and traditions, sexual harassment, management of stress, hygiene and sanitation, amongst others.

According to the Director of the Military Engineering Corps, Colonel Jackson Kamgain, "It is important to inculcate best practices and skills on the project personnel in a bid to avoid comportments lapses that can tarnish the image of the military in general and the military engineering corps in particular. As the deputy Director of the Military Engineering Corps further explained, it is the first time the World Bank is entrusting a project to the military across the world and so the success of the rehabilitation works will serve as a model.

This is why it was imperative that the military staff should be trained. The importance of the training was also highlighted by the Technical Inspector No. 1 in the Ministry of Public Works, Jean Jules Domo Djohou, stating that the preservation of the rights of the riverine population and the security regulations is paramount.