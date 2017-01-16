Tonto Dikeh has deleted her husband’s name from her Instagram handle.

A quick peep into the actress’ Instagram shows the surprising change as she has gone from answering ‘Mrs Tonto Wigo Dikeh-Churchill’ to her maiden name ‘Tonto C. Dikeh’, (the c standing for ‘Charity’, Tonto Charity Dikeh). And this has added fuel to the rumor that her 16-month-old marriage to business tycoon, Churchill Oladunni Olakunle has hit the rocks.

According to SDK blog, an unnamed actress recently discovered that her husband was having an affair with his personal assistant. Here’s what SDK said:

“Husband of actress had a charity event late last year in Abuja and my informants say a celeb who is the actress’ friend spotted [hubby] and Madam PA around 2am and screamed out his lungs to the shock and embarrassment of the secret lovers who thought they were coding”

The blogger added that he “recently spent time alone in another West African Country where he was formerly based..he spent it with his PA and refused to allow wifey or their seed visit”

Now, Tonto Dikeh, who has a penchant for writing posts about how much she loves her husband, has quickly returned to bearing her own name on social media.