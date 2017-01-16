13 January 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Nigeria: Tonto Dikeh Deletes Husband's Name from her Instagram, Adds Fuel to Marriage Crash Rumor

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Tonto Dikeh/Instagram
Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill.

Tonto Dikeh has deleted her husband’s name from her Instagram handle.

A quick peep into the actress’ Instagram shows the surprising change as she has gone from answering ‘Mrs Tonto Wigo Dikeh-Churchill’ to her maiden name ‘Tonto C. Dikeh’, (the c standing for ‘Charity’, Tonto Charity Dikeh). And this has added fuel to the rumor that her 16-month-old marriage to business tycoon, Churchill Oladunni Olakunle has hit the rocks.

According to SDK blog, an unnamed actress recently discovered that her husband was having an affair with his personal assistant. Here’s what SDK said:

“Husband of actress had a charity event late last year in Abuja and my informants say a celeb who is the actress’ friend spotted [hubby] and Madam PA around 2am and screamed out his lungs to the shock and embarrassment of the secret lovers who thought they were coding”

The blogger added that he “recently spent time alone in another West African Country where he was formerly based..he spent it with his PA and refused to allow wifey or their seed visit”

Now, Tonto Dikeh, who has a penchant for writing posts about how much she loves her husband, has quickly returned to bearing her own name on social media.

More on This

Tonto Dikeh's Troubled Marriage - Ex Boyfriend in Mocking Jibes

Simmered controversial A-list actress, Tonto Dikeh has returned to hugging headlines. Since last Friday morning her name… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.