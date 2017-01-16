14 January 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Women Strategic Center Launched

Women's Strategic Development Center has begun operation planning to ensure women's equal participation and benefit from development activities.

Heralding the official launch of the Center, Women and Children Minister Demitu Hambisa said the center shoulders an essential responsibility of ensuring constitutionally guaranteed rights of women.

According to the minister, the center would conduct practical researches to address gaps in formulation and implementation of policies.

She also assured center representatives of ministry's support.

Ethiopian Women's Federation President Azeb Mesfin also said the Federation would extend support to the newly launched center.

Center Founder and Director General Ambassador Genet Zewdie noted for her part that the center aims to working hard and rectify attitudinal problems held towards women. "It will help to respond to the development and democratic demands of women."

The Center would work in close partnership with governmental and non-governmental institutions working on similar themes, she added.

