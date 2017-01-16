Tanzania: Mkwasa Lauds Group L Draw, Mayanga Declines to Comment

A few days after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the 2019 Africa Nations Cup (AFCON) qualifiers draw, the newly appointed Taifa Stars coach, Salum Mayanga failed to comment on draw saying he was not officially given his national team duties.

Mayanga unveiled yesterday in Dar es Salaam in an interview with the 'Daily News' that he had not yet taken full charge of the team as he was still in discussion with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) about the new appointment.

The 'Daily News' reached Coach Mayanga to seek his comments on recently released 2019 AFCON qualifiers draw which saw Tanzania National team, Taifa Stars pooled in group L alongside neighbour Uganda, Cape Verde and Lesotho as well as to know his plans on preparation for the event.

However, the former Mtibwa Sugar coach Mayanga unveiled that he was not in a position to comment on the issue because he had not yet commenced his duties with Stars. He said until yesterday the team was not handed over to him by the federation.

"I cannot comment anything right now because am still in a discussion with the federation. Its too early to comment on both the draw and the team's preparation. "When we conclude the talks I will be in a good position to comment," he said. However, Mayanga unveiled that his discussion with the federation is likely to yield fruits within a week.

According to TFF, Mayanga was tasked to prepare Taifa Stars for the 2019 AFCON and CHAN qualifiers after appointment. Mayanga was appointed Taifa Stars head coached on January 2 this year after TFF decided to part ways with Coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa who was in-charge of the team since July 2015, and his contract was due to expire on March this year.

Commenting on the draw on his side Mkwasa labeled the draw as fair, saying the group which Tanzania has been drawn with is moderate comprising teams with average level. Mkwasa added that another good thing for the draw is that Stars will kick off and wind up its qualifiers campaign at home.

"It has been a longtime since we have been drawn in a moderate group like this. Previously we have been frequently pooled alongside teams such as Ivory Coast, Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, but this time it's a bit different so we need to take our chance," he said.

However, Mkwasa said in group L anything can happen what is required is good and serious preparations to ensure we get positive results otherwise we might go on waiting for another opportunities in many years to qualify for the AFCON finals.

2019 AFCON qualifiers campaigns begins with the two legs preliminary round involving Sao Tomé, Madagascar, Mauritius, Comoro, Djibouti and South Sudan kick off on March 20 to 28 whereas the group stage will commence in June with Tanzania, Taifa Stars will kick off its campaigns at home against Lesotho and Uganda Cranes be away against Cape Verde in group L matches.