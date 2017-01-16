Tanzania: Minister Orders 'No REA III' Without Electrifying 12 Left Out

As the government embarks on Rural Energy Agency (REA) Phase III projects, a contractor for Phase II in Rufiji District, Coastal Region has been given 15 days ultimatum to electrify the remaining villages with immediate effect.

The directive was made in the area recently by Energy and Minerals Deputy Minister, Dr Medard Kalemani, while in a tour to inspect the progress of REA Phase II projects which have achieved 94 per cent success since it was started.

He wondered why 12 villages have not been served with electricity, yet preparations are ongoing in the next phase without taking into considerations of the "ditched area.

" In the rejoinder, Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) Rufiji District Manager, Mr Basilias Kayombo responded that they decided to skip the areas because some of their villagers were obstructing their work, including filing cases in court.

"This issue is cross cutting and hard to elaborate until I meet with other responsible people to see how we can handle it. They have even refused ...and we could not even erect electric poles there," he added. During the tour, he was told that only villages lining along the road and in business centres were given priority.

Dr Kalemani said that over 1trn/- has been allocated for implementation of REA Phase III projects, including in all villages countrywide where 543.3bn/- out of it, will be sourced internally and the remaining amount fetched from donors.

He hinted that the second phase ended in June, last year and was implemented in two years at 880bn/-, adding that: "We wanted it (Phase II) to succeed by 98 per cent but we dropped to 94 percent due to various reasons."

Dr Kalemani directed that villages which have not been connected with the power during the first and second phases should be given priority, saying further that the order should also encompass public institutions which have been left out.

According to him, Phase III project will also work on shortfalls identified in the REA Phase II implementations, including a wider scope plan, adding that new system will involve local government leaders before being adopted.

Earlier Rufiji Member of Parliament, Mohamed Mchengerwa, said it was high time for Tanesco to have sorted out its affairs to save them from frequent power blackouts in the area.

"We are grateful for REA Phase II projects but we are encountering blackout most of the time, we only enjoy electricity for four to five hours a day," he pointed out. Mr Mchengerwa also requested the deputy minister to intervene on their behalf and see into it that they are connected with the national power grid to minimize the problem.