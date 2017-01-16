Nigeria: Professor, 3 Others Confirmed Dead in Maiduguri Explosion

The police in Borno State said four persons including a professor were killed and 15 others injured in the twin blasts that occurred on the campus of the University of Maiduguri.

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, also confirmed the number of deaths. The agency, however, said 17 people were injured.

The police public relations officer, Victor Isuku, a deputy superintendent of police, said in a statement that the blast occurred at about 5:15 a.m.

"At about 0515hrs of today, a police mobile force personnel on duty near gate 4 at the back of university of Maiduguri, gunned down a female suicide bomber of about 12yrs old, who was trying to infiltrate the university premised, and the IED strapped to her body exploded killing her instantly.

"Shortly after that, a second explosion occurred in a mosque inside the university. Four (4) persons including a professor and the second suicide bomber died, while fifteen(15) persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to UMTH", he said.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the professor mentioned by the police is Aliyu Mani of the Department of Veterinary Medicine.

Worshippers at the mosque said Mr. Mani was inside when the explosion occurred.

‎In his statement, the spokesperson of NEMA, Sani Datti, also spoke on the blasts.

"One of the suicide bombers detonated his explosion at a Mosque near Gate 1 when people were observing their early morning prayer, the second one occurred around Gate 5 of the University.

"Rescue and security officials were at scene and seventeen injured victims were evacuated to hospital.

"Two persons and two suicide bombers confirmed dead (total of four) at the time of response," Mr. Datti said.

Monday's explosion in the university is the first major attack on the university campus by suspected Boko Haram members whose insurgency have caused about 20,000 deaths since 2009.