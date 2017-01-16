Kenya: Cord Accuses Government of Harassing Leaders for Criticising It

ODM has accused the State of intimidating its Coast politicians in an attempt to stop them from criticising the government.

The opposition party through its secretary general Agnes Zani claims Mr Joho, who is their deputy party leader, is being intimidated by the Jubilee administration because it is uncomfortable with his stand on many ills and vices committed by its officials.

The party now says Jubilee had approached Mr Joho who commands massive support in the coastal region to join them but he refused.

"It is an open secret that Governor Joho's woes began the day he rejected overtures by the government and their agencies to lead a mass defection from the opposition to Jubilee," said Ms Zani.

"We read mischief in statements by government spokesman Eric Kiraithe and the Coast regional coordinator Nelson Marwa and yesterday's (Friday)subsequent arrest of Governor Joho and two Members of Parliament from the Coast, Abdulswamad Nassir and Rashid Bedzimba," she said.

On Friday the three were held for eight hours at the Coast Provincial Police headquarters after they went to inquire about the fate of one of the governor's friends who had been detained at the station. The government, however, declined that they had detained them insisting that they stayed there on their own volition but the Opposition maintains they were arrested and wrongfully detained.

MASSIVE SUPPORT

"The fact that Mr Joho commands massive support among the people of the Coast for his bravery to stand against Jubilee lies and propaganda has made him an enemy of the State hence the harassment." said Ms Zani.

But even as the controversy over Mr Joho's 'arrest' continues to raise political temperatures, the Mombasa governor led the Cord brigade into Leader of Majority's Adan Duale's Garissa backyard just a day he was released.

The Opposition politicians held a rally at Garrisa Primary School where they continued their tirade against the ruling Jubilee.

The rally which was meant to drum up support for former speaker Faarah Maalim, who wants to unseat Mr Duale, presented an opportunity to attack the Jubilee administration.

Cord co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka said the opposition leaders will stand with Mombasa governor in the face of Jubilee government harassment, adding that if he is arrested he will be amongst his defense lawyers.

The Wiper leader urged Garissa residents to register as voters when the exercise commences tomorrow, saying its only tool that they can used to fight ills of the current administration.

OUT TO DIVIDE PEOPLE

"I want you to register as voters and ensure you vote for leaders who are not out to divide the people by inciting them. Let us work together to drive out poor leadership," he said.

Mr Musyoka accused the Jubilee administration of killing devolution by harassing governors.

Mr Joho promised the government a fierce political duel in the coming polls and vowed never to relent in speaking against the Jubilee administration which, he said, is riddled with corruption.

"I want to tell Jubilee that I will not be intimidated by arrests. If they want me let them tell me to appear at any police station and see if I will fail to show up. Threats and intimidation won't work. I have also told them to keep their security to themselves," he said.

"I believe that my life is in the hands of God and no one will intimidate me." he said.

He further accused Jubilee of plotting to rig elections and promised the National Super Alliance will not this happen.

"We know in 2013 what happened. Yesterday (Friday) you heard them say they were able to defeat Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka when they were leaders of government. They are now saying it will be a walk in the park because the two are in Opposition today," he said.

"Let me tell them that if they want to test our resolve let them try to steal the election this time around," he said.

However, in a quick rejoinder Mr Duale told off the Opposition leaders, saying unlike Jubilee they are yet to identify their flagbearer in the coming polls.

"The time for people like Wiper party leader to play the ethnic card is over and he should only focus on who should be their flagbearer," he said.