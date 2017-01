press release

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Danny Faure will be participating in the World Future Energy Summit (WFES), which will be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from the 16th to 18th January 2017.

This event is dedicated to advancing the use of renewable energy, energy efficiency and clean technology.

President Faure will leave Seychelles on Sunday 15th January and return on Wednesday 18th January 2017.