14 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Two Killed, Several Injured in Mogadishu Blast

Two civilians were killed, and many more others wounded in a bomb explosion in Mogadishu, the latest in string of increasing attacks in war-riddled capital, police and witnesses said. The blast has resulted from a remotely detonated bomb targeted Somali security forces at Ex-control Balad in Mogadishu. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

Afterwards, Somali security forces have sealed off the scene near the bomb site, and launched an investigation into the incident shortly after the perpetrators fled from the area. Al shabaab militants have staged a number of attacks, including car bombs in the capital as the country's parliament is set to elect a new president in the coming weeks.

