Sudan's Popular Congress Party to Take Part in New Government

Khartoum — The Popular Congress Party (PCP) has decided to participate in the Government of National Unity which is expected to be formed in February.

Both the parties allied with the ruling National Congress Party as well as the opposition parties that took part in the National Dialogue process, will form the new government.

Ibrahim El Sanousi, Secretary-General of the Popular Congress Party, announced in a press statement on Friday that the party's leadership decided "to participate in the Government of National Concord at all levels, after the necessary procedures to pass the constitutional amendments that were agreed upon, in particular these pertaining to freedoms".

The PCP announced on Wednesday that the constitutional amendments pertaining to public freedoms will be submitted to the parliament for approval soon.

However, reportedly about 150 PCP members, many of them youth members, have handed a petition to the party's leadership, requesting them to reconsider the participation in the new government.