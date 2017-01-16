14 January 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Another Cooking Gas Price Hike

Khartoum — The Sudanese Gas Union announced a new increase in the price of cooking gas last week. The new tariffs were put into effect immediately.

President of the Gas Union El Sadig El Tayeb said in a statement on Thursday that the new price of a cylinder of cooking gas will be between SDG 115 and 130 ($18-20).

He explained that this new price rise follows a rise in the cost price the Gas Union pays the Khartoum oil refineries, from SDG 90 to SDG 115.

"The transportation costs increase the price of a cylinder to SDG 115," he said. "When the cylinders reach the market, they will be sold for SDG 130."

El Tayeb predicts that the price for a cylinder of cooking gas in the other states of Sudan may increase to SDG 150-200.

