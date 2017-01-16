14 January 2017

Somalia: Galmudug Officials Urged to End Their Differences

The high-ranking Galmudug state officials were urged to end their differences through dialogue to avoid political crises amid the country is in critical period of transition and polls.

The current standoff has emerged following several MPs said they have voted out the sitting president Abdikarim Hussein Guled in a controversial confidence motion last week.

Scholars and elders who met in Adado have issued an appeal to Galmudug state officials, calling for an end to the prevailing dispute that could spark a new political crises.

