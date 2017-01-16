Kenya: U.S. Warns Its Citizens Against Travel to Kenya

The US on Friday warned its citizens within Kenya to avoid traveling to the Somalia border following claims of threats by terrorist group al-Shabaab.

In an advisory signed on January 13, 2017, the department warned its citizens to be on hight alert over potential attacks and high risk of crime throughout the country.

The advisory cited Mandera, Wajir and Garissa as well as Tana River and Lamu among those that US citizens should avoid.

"This replaces the travel warning dated June 30, 2016," the advisory said.

"Avoid traveling to all areas of Malindi in Kilifi county and the Nairobi neighborhood of Eastleigh," the US said in its warning.

In Mombasa, the US Embassy recommended its citizens to visit Old Town only at daylight hours and avoid using the Likoni Ferry due to safety concerns.

"Violent and sometimes fatal crimes, including armed carjackings, muggings, home invasions and burglaries and kidnappings can occur at anytime," read part of the notice.