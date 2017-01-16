14 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kenya: U.S. Warns Its Citizens Against Travel to Kenya

Tagged:

Related Topics

The US on Friday warned its citizens within Kenya to avoid traveling to the Somalia border following claims of threats by terrorist group al-Shabaab.

In an advisory signed on January 13, 2017, the department warned its citizens to be on hight alert over potential attacks and high risk of crime throughout the country.

The advisory cited Mandera, Wajir and Garissa as well as Tana River and Lamu among those that US citizens should avoid.

"This replaces the travel warning dated June 30, 2016," the advisory said.

"Avoid traveling to all areas of Malindi in Kilifi county and the Nairobi neighborhood of Eastleigh," the US said in its warning.

In Mombasa, the US Embassy recommended its citizens to visit Old Town only at daylight hours and avoid using the Likoni Ferry due to safety concerns.

"Violent and sometimes fatal crimes, including armed carjackings, muggings, home invasions and burglaries and kidnappings can occur at anytime," read part of the notice.

Kenya

Comedian Eric Omondi to Turn Parodies into Full Movies

Comedian Eric Omondi is on a roll with his latest parody projects Saratina and The Gods Are Not Crazy , which… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.