14 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gedo Governor Appeals for Urgent Help Amid Drought

The governor of Gedo region Mohamed Mohamud Aden has called for an urgent humanitarian assistance as a biting drought is prevailing in some parts of the province, main rural areas.

Speaking at a meeting in Kismayo city, the interim seat of Jubbaland, Gedo governor also called on both the local people and the diaspora to help their suffering countrymen.

The government of Somalia has also been urged to supplement its efforts to mitigate effects of drought and famine currently striking the country's south and central regions.

The governor's sentiments come in the wake of an announcement by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) that it has set a plan to help those affected by the droughts in Somalia.

