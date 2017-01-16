Somalia: Candidate Jibril Abdulle Meets With Somali MPs

Presidential candidate Jibril Abdulle met with federal lawmakers from Jubbaland and Puntland states of Somalia in Mogadishu on Saturday night.

During their meeting, the front-runner presidential aspirant Hon. Jibril Abdulle, who worked for social development for 20 years has called on the MPs to elect him as president for next four years.

MP Abdi Dheere, who attended the meeting said candidate Jibril is the right person into the presidential post, and urged the new lawmakers of the federal parliament to vote for Jibril.

Somalia's new parliament is set to pick a president on a date to be set later.