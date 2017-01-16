Kenya: DP Ruto Calls for Unified Effort in Thumping Terrorism

Deputy President William Ruto has called for coherent, comprehensive and sustainable strategies to combat terrorism activities across the globe.

Mr Ruto said terrorism and violent extremism continue to threaten worldwide peace and security.

Speaking on Saturday during the closing session of the 27th Africa-France summit for Partnership, Peace and Emergence held in Bamako, Mali, Mr Ruto said expanded internet access, ease of travel, and the growing sophistication of extremist and criminal groups have made these threats increasingly transnational, routinely involving several countries, thus requiring a collaborative response.

French President Francois Hollande said his country will continue to partner with African nations to end the vice.

Further, the deputy president said the fight against terrorism related activities taking place in Somalia is bearing fruits.

"I am pleased to report that piracy in the expansive Somalia coastline has diminished significantly thanks to military onslaught by foreign naval forces.

"Notably, no single case of piracy has been reported in the Somalia coastline since 2015," he observed.

However, he said a permanent solution would be to stabilise the Somalian government, which might in turn bolster the rule of law.

"The international community must support the Somalia Federal Government and the regional States, particularly the State of Puntland, to strengthen anti-piracy efforts in the Somalia coastline in particular, and the Gulf of Aden in general," Mr Ruto said.

CYBER SECURITY

He added that another way of countering extremism is by giving youths jobs in order to fend off terrorist recruiters who exploit the unemployed.

"As a counter-radicalization measure it is time for our governments to initiate youth-friendly development policies, informed by young people themselves to ensure that sustainable peace and development take root within our borders," the DP said

He continued: "This summit provides an opportunity for us to assess the successes of the Elysée Summit for Peace and Security in Africa held in Paris between December 6-7, 2013; and to advance discussions on key prospects and challenges in respect of peace and security as well as economic growth."

The Deputy President said Kenya continues to spearhead peaceful resolution of conflicts across East Africa.

"This commitment flows from the unshakeable belief that when our neighbours are peaceful and prosperous we will have peace and prosperity," he said.

He said cyber security has become one of the most unique challenges of our time, more so now that all life facets revolve around technology.

Through innovations such as social media, he said, criminals have used it to propagate incendiary messages that disrupt harmony.

At the same time, he challenged the summit to come up with measures that promote balanced trade between Africa and the rest of the world and promote infrastructure.

The Deputy President also took the opportunity to drum up support for Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed for the post of Africa Union Commission chairperson.

He said Ms Amina will ably fan the continent's progress.

Others leaders who addressed the forum include Mali President Ibrahim Keita, Chad President Idriss Déby and Yoweri Museveni of Uganda.