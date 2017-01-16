Kenya: Jubilee Launches Voters Smart Card

Jubilee Party on Friday launched a smart card as a measure to ensure credible recruitment of members and deal with challenges involved during political party primaries.

The launch was led by Party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto. The smart card will be used to access polling stations by party members, verified and authenticated using a smart phone before one can vote.

According to the head of Jubilee secretariat Raphael Tuju the technology has the capacity to capture party member's details including name, identity card number and even phone numbers. He added that the electronic membership card will go a long way in ensuring transparency during the nomination process.

According to Tuju, the party has already started training officers on how to use technology in the nomination process. Each card, he said, has a bar code for identification and the officers in charge of nominations will use bar code readers to conduct the exercise.

The party also said that it has made the card affordable to members with the one-off fee being capped at Ksh 20. Once the bar code has been scanned, it will be input into the system to ensure that each member votes only once. To activate the card they are supposed to send an SMS to 30553.