16 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: UWA to Sell Seized 7 Tons Poaching Gear to Metal Recycling Companies

By Stephen Wandera

Kampala — Uganda Wild Life Authority has seized tons of poaching gear in Murchison Falls National Park due partly to be destroyed and some sold as scrap.

"We have about seven tones of illegal gear used to trap wild animals in the park. We are waiting for the procurement process to dispose them off as scrap to metal recycling. Others like wires that cannot be recycled will be cut into small pieces and buried," UWA assistant director, Murchison Falls Conservation Area, Mr Tom Obong Okello, said.

In an Interview on Friday after hosting Members of Parliament and journalists at the park in an ongoing campaign to boost local tourism campaign dubbed Tulambule, a luganda word meaning "Let Us Tour", Mr Okello said after being sold, the gear will be escorted by UWA to the recycling plant.

"We have to ensure that it does not end up in hands of poachers again," he said.

Mr Andrew Seguya, the UWA executive director, said confiscation of such a huge volume of poaching gear has been led to the reduction of illegal killing of wild animals.

"Out of the 40,000 elephants killed due to poaching worldwide, only six to 10 were cases registered in Uganda last year from about 16 cases in 2012," he said.

Mr Seguya praised China for banning trade in ivory from Africa as a measure to save elephants.

"This is good decision and Uganda applauds it as a bold step to conserve wild life not only in this country but on the entire continent," said.

