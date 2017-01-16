Sudan: Khartoum Extends Ceasefire for Six Months

Khartoum — The Sudanese government on Sunday declared extension of the ceasefire in war zones for six months.

The decision has been taken by the Council of Ministers in an extraordinary meeting, chaired by President Omer al-Bashir, in response to the lifting of US sanctions on Sudan last Friday.

The Council Spokesman, Dr. Omer Mohamed Salih, said in press statements that the Cabinet has hailed the Arab leaders, the African Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League and the Non-Aligned Movement for their role in supporting Sudan position until it realized these achievements.

The Council has also praised the Sudanese Businessmen Association for funding these efforts.

Al-Bashir declared on December 31 the extension of ceasefire for one month in his address on the occasion of Sudan's 61st Independence Day.