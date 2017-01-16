16 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

East Africa: Donald Trump Team Queries Fight Against LRA, Al-Shabaab

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Stuart Price/UN Photo
Soldiers of the Somali National Army (file photo).
By Risdel Kasasira

Kampala — The transition team of the US President-elect Donald Trump has asked whether it's worthwhile for the US government to continue funding the fight against Lord's Resistance Army rebels and Al-Shabaab.

This is contained in a questionnaire the team sent to the US State Department whose contents were published by the New York Times on Saturday.

The Trump team was seeking advice on how the incoming government should safeguard its security interests and use of ad in Africa. Mr Trump will be sworn in as 45th President of the US on Friday.

"We've been hunting [Lord's Resistance Army rebel group leader Joseph] Kony for years, is it worth the effort?" the document poses. "The LRA has never attacked US interests, why do we care? Is it worth the huge cash outlays? ... Even the Ugandans are looking to stop searching for him, since they no longer view him as a threat, so why do we?" the document that was quoted by New York Times reads in part.

At least 100 US Special Forces have been working with the UPDF in the Central African Republic to hunt down the LRA rebels and its elusive leader Joseph Kony since October 2011.

It's not clear how much the US spends on the operations against LRA but Washington announced a $5 million reward in 2013 for information about Kony who is wanted by the International Criminal Court over war crimes.

The Trump team also asked: "We've been fighting al-Shabaab for a decade, why haven't we won?" US government has been supporting African Union to fight the Al shabaab insurgents in Somalia.

More on This

The Puzzle of Trump's Africa Policy

With the Trump administration about to start, J. BROOKS SPECTOR takes a turn at trying to fathom out the likely outlines… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.