Somalia: Candidates Barred From Election Now Demand for Their Registration Fee

Candidates vying for Upper and Lower House seats who had been registered but later barred by the electoral board are now demanding for a refund of registration fees.

The politicians are alleging sum total of up to $400000 in registration fees is in the accounts of been of the Federal Indirect Electoral Implementation team (FIEIT) before the contest.

Radio Dalsan spoke to a number of politicians who had paid the mandatory fees of participation in the election.

Abdullahi Sheikh Hassan a prominent politician from Hirshabelle was running for the Lower House but the electoral board barred him from contesting.

Hassa has been unsuccessfully waiting for a response to have the fee paid refunded pull.

At least 100 candidates among men and women barred from contesting all having paid their registration fees.

A senator was to pay a registration fee of $ 10,000 while the women rate was $ 5,000. The Mps registration fee was $ 5,000 and women was $2,500.