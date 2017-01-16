16 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Reps Summon IGP Over N7.2 Billion

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi

The House of Representatives has summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, over the misappropriation of N7.2 billion.

The fund was meant for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 102 police stations and the purchase of 10 units of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The House, while adopting a motion by Rep Gabriel Onyewife (APGA, Anambra) said out of the amount, N6bn was meant for the rehabilitation of police stations, while N1.2bn was approved by the legislature in the 2016 budget for the purchase of the APCs.

The lawmakers noted with concern that whiles the N6bn was "diverted for other uses, the N1.2bn was diverted for the purchase of 64 Toyota Hiace commuter vehicles without the approval of the National Assembly."

The House said on hearing about the misappropriation, the committee on police affairs, chaired by Rep Halliru Dauda Jika (APC, Bauchi) invited the IGP on December 6 and 13, 2016 to explain the infractions but that he failed to honour the invitation.

