Sudan: Council of Ministers Extends Cease-Fire for Six Months

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, chaired by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has issued a decision extending the cease-fire for six months.

The Council of Ministers also decided establishment of the mechanisms and adopting the procedure pertinent to coping with the positive impacts of the US administration's decision that lifts the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan.

In a press statement, the spokesman of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Omer Mohamed Salih, said that the Cabinet has hailed the role of the Arab leaders, the African Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League and the Non-Allied Movement in supporting Sudan position until it has achieved such successes.

The Council of Ministers has praised the role of the Sudanese Businessmen Union in funding these efforts which have reached success.

The Council of Ministers has called for more efforts to be exerted to fulfill Sudan commitments during the remaining period with the required transparency.