Mozambique: LAM Former Financial Director Sentenced

Maputo — The Maputo City Court on Wednesday sentenced the former financial director of Mozambique Airlines (LAM), Jeremias Tchamo, to a suspended jail term of two years, converted into a fine, for the crime of abusing his position.

The Central Office for the Fight against Corruption (GCCC) charged Tchamo, after discovering that he had awarded no less than 25 LAM contracts to a building company owned by his brother.

The work was to repair and rehabilitate various LAM buildings and facilities. During the period in which Tchamo was financial director (2008-2014), LAM paid over 5.3 million meticais (about 177,000 US dollars, at the exchange rate of the time) to his brother's company.

The court found that Tchamo's behavior constituted an abuse of his position, and a conflict of interests, and gave him a two year suspended sentence. The case had come to the attention of the GCCC after it was denounced in the Mozambican media in 2014.

This case is not directly connected to a second, much larger LAM scandal, involving the payment of an 800,000 dollar bribe in 2009 by the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer, to ensure that LAM purchased two Embraer aircraft.

Embraer confessed to Brazilian and United States prosecutors that it had bribed officials in Mozambique, the Dominican Republic, India and Saudi Arabia. A document from the Brazilian Federal Prosecutor's office names two Mozambicans involved in the bribe - the then chairperson of LAM, Jose Viegas, and Mateus Zimba, then the local director of the South African petrochemical company Sasol, who acted as a middleman.