Mozambique: Few Cases of Cheating Detected in Admission Exams

Mauto — Entrance examinations for admission to the Eduardo Mondlane University (UEM), the oldest institution of higher education in Mozambique, ended on Friday, with the university authorities claiming that all had gone smoothly.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference, the UEM pedagogic director, Maida Khan, said there had been only ten attempts to cheat by smuggling mobile phones into the examination rooms. The authorities had warned that students must not bring mobile phones, tablets or other electronic devices to the examinations, and this time staff were equipped with detectors that can screen pockets and bags for the presence of cell phones.

Ten students are known to have tried to take their phones into the exam room. “These cases were neutralized and investigations are under way”, said Khan.

“Regrettably, there is still a culture of attempted fraud among our candidates”, she added. The exam papers submitted by the ten who were caught have been annulled. But Khan did not believe that cheating on such a small scale could compromise the exams.

The exam papers are now being marked, said Khan, and candidates will be assessed for admission to the university in accordance with the number of places available on each course. She expected the exam results to be published by 27 January.

Enrolment will then follow and Khan urged the successful candidates to present themselves for enrolment in due time. They will need to present identification documents and photographs, a school certificate proving that they have taken 12th grade, and proof that they have registered for military service.

Enrolment at the university begins on 6 February, and the academic year begins on 20 February. In all, there are 5,265 places at the UEM - but for the most popular courses, such as Medicine, Law, Public Administration and Economics there are 26 or 27 candidates competing for each place.