Rwanda: APR Beat Marines to Keep Pressure on Rayon Sports

League defending champions APR FC provisionally moved two points behind table leaders Rayon Sports after they downed struggling Marines 2-0 in the match played on Friday at the Umuganda Stadium.

The victory takes APR to 30 points, behind table leaders Rayon Sports, who take on Etincelles on Sunday (today) at Kigali Regional Stadium in Nyamirambo, at 3:30pm. Marines remain in 14th position with 11 points.

APR's first goal was scored by former Marines central defender Aimable Nsabimana in the ninth minute before Djihad Bizimana, netted the second goal in the 86th minute.

After seeing his team lose their unbeaten run last weekend against AS Kigali, APR head coach Jimmy Mulisa was relieved to return to winning ways.

"If we carry on playing like we have played today, we'll be fine," Mulisa said, before adding that, "It's only halfway the season, so there is enough time and matches as far as the title race is concerned."

He noted that, "We've not yet reached the level we want to be but we're progressing steadily. We just need to keep working hard. It's an important win today."

Meanwhile, Marines FC coach of Abdul Karim 'Coka' Nduhirabandi admitted that, "We are disappointed, even if everyone knows we're are not in the same category as APR as they are so far ahead of us."

"When you are going to play against them, you know you're going to need to be at the top of your game, but again there's still always this hope of beating them," Nduhirabandi explained.

It was Marines' second successive defeat following last weekend's 2-1 loss against Etincelles in the first Rubavu derby of the season.

Nduhirabandi admitted that, "My objective is to remain in the top division and I believe we will, we will continue to work hard and I'm confident we shall win more matches between now and end of the season."

APR will be hoping to see rivals Rayon Sports slip up against Etincelles on Sunday, before the two sworn enemies come face to face next weekend at Amahoro National Stadium.

Friday

Marines 0-2 APR FC