15 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: AMISOM Commander Meets UK Ambassador

The Force Commander of the African Union Mission in Somalia Lt Gen Soubagleh met with the new UK ambassador to Somalia David Concar in Mogadishu on Saturday.

Lt General Soubagleh has briefed the UK's ambassador to Somalia on the ongoing fight against Al Shabaab in Somalia, according to statement posted on Twitter by David Concar.

"The role of AMISOM troops in the peace of Somalia remained vital as the AU forces continue pursuing Al shabaab in the rural areas after defeating them in fight," Soubagleh said.

The UK government is helping Somali government in the battle against Al shabaab and state-building process as the horn of Africa country is expected to elect next Govt this month.

