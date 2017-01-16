16 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Travel Agent Faces 7 Counts of Fraud

By Sheillah Mapani

The managing director of a Harare travel agency has been arraigned before the courts after she reportedly duped seven people of more than $9 000.

Nyasha Mercy Mandava (36), of Haven Travel and Tours Consultancy, allegedly sold none-existent air tickets to the complainants under the pretext that she was working on behalf of her consultancy company.

Mandava appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing seven counts of fraud.

She was remanded to February 14 on $200 bail and ordered to report to CID Harare every Friday, surrender her passport to the clerk of court and reside at the Avondale address she submitted to the court.

Prosecuting, Mr Sabastain Mutizirwa alleged that Mandava duped Douglas Muzanenhamo, Isaac Ruwisi, Shanthi Manandi, Munesu Mushonga, Sharon Mugari, Nesta Khan and Simbiso Madzivanyika who intended to travel abroad and engaged the services of Haven Travel and Tours Consultancy for travel bookings.

Receipts of payments by the complainants and fake copies of RTGS sent to them by Mandava were recovered.

