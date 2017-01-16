Zimbabwe: Probe Exposes Rot At District Council

Investigations into suspended Makonde district administrator Mrs Plaxidiah Chirongoma's corruption allegations have unearthed gross violation of Government's procurement procedures and abuse of office, which saw her serving condemned meat at last year's Independence Day celebrations.

The allegations are contained in a comprehensive report produced by the investigating team.

The beast, donated by one Mr Bosman for the Uhuru celebrations, was found to have liver cancer and jaundice, which resulted in the carcass turning yellow, but Mrs Chirongoma insisted that the meat be distributed for consumption.

According to a report from a meat inspector, Mr Knowledge Dandawa, the meat was not fit for human consumption and should have been burnt.

Mr Bosman is said to have requested to take the meat for his dogs, but Mrs Chirongoma allegedly directed that it should be taken to a butchery, where it was sliced and kept frozen.

After imposing herself as the chairperson of all sub-committees and excluding all other relevant officials, Mrs Chirongoma allegedly collected some of the donations meant for the day personally.

She shot down suggestions that wards should buy their own beasts in their areas as was the arrangement in previous celebrations on the pretext that there was a rabies outbreak in the district.

The rabies case was later dismissed during investigations by Veterinary Services officers, who said only inter-district movement of cattle was prohibited.

Mrs Chirongoma is also alleged to have engaged two drivers without Government authorisation to chauffeur her around, run errands and collect some of the donations.

On one occasion, one of the drivers made seven trips between Zvimba's Madzorera and Kutama areas and Chinhoyi in one day.

Mrs Chirongoma is said to have diverted some resources mobilised for Independence Day towards food relief, servicing of the station vehicle and refuelling.

She is said to have unilaterally given a tender to her son identified only as Tawanda to supply T-shirts, caps and scarves for the celebrations at a cost of $2 340, without declaring her interests.

Investigators followed up on the company identified in receipts as Jayden Investments, but it could not be located on the premises stated and the given phone numbers were no longer in use.

Asked if she had secured other quotations in line with Government requirement, Mrs Chirongoma said she got quotations from two other companies, Hub Designs and Nisbank Enterprises, but did not have their company profiles.

She also made invitation cards which were used for the Independence Ball using some of the donations.

Officials from 10 wards in Makonde District approached Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Faber Chidarikire and then provincial administrator Mr Mike Mazai registering their concerns on the manner their contributions for the Independence Day were handled.

Mrs Chirongoma had directed that every household should contribute between $2 and $3 towards the celebrations, which was collected by village heads.

Investigations established that Mrs Chirongoma included her maid and daughter in the catering team for the Independence Ball and personally distributed the food from her car.