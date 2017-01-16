Terrorist attacks involving shootings and explosions killed 122 people in Kenya last year, the US State Department said Friday as it issued a new travel warning.

"The bulk of these incidents occurred in Wajir, Garissa, Lamu and Mandera counties," the US noted.

It added that terrorism remains a threat in the Nairobi area and the Coast.

The State Department specifically urged US citizens to avoid traveling near Kenya's border with Somalia, including all of Lamu County, which in the past has been a major tourist destination.

Other listed no-go zones are Tana River County; the three northeastern counties of Mandera, Wajir and Garissa; all areas north of Malindi in Kilifi County and Nairobi's Eastleigh neighbourhood.

"In Mombasa," the warning continued, "the US Embassy recommends US citizens visit Old Town only during daylight hours, and avoid using the Likoni ferry due to safety concerns".

The posted State Department notice cites two recent attacks.

On September 11, three women reportedly attacked a Mombasa police station with knives and petrol bombs, wounding two police officers, the travel warning said.

On October 27, it added, an assailant stabbed a police officer guarding the US Embassy compound.

"Violent and sometimes fatal crimes, including armed carjackings, muggings, home invasions and burglaries, and kidnappings can occur at any time," the State Department warned.

"US citizens and US Embassy employees have been victims of such crimes in the past."