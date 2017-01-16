Nigeria: Govt to Provide Fund for Jos Airport - Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said funds for the completion of Jos airport will be released this year.

He made the commitment at the weekend while responding to the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, who requested that the airport be fixed and Jos city be linked by railway from Abuja.

The minister had paid a courtesy call on the governor, during inspection of the Jos dry port project site.

The minister said he will ensure that funds are released this year so the contractors will resume the construction of the airport that has been abandoned for several years.

On rail to Jos, the minister explained that once discussions with General Electric is completed, the narrow gauge rail eastern rail line which began from Port Harcourt through Enugu, Makurdi, Jos to Maiduguri will be fixed in the interim while standard rail lines will be built later when funds improve.

Earlier, Governor Lalong promised to support the federal government on completion of the airport.