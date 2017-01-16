16 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt to Provide Fund for Jos Airport - Amaechi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chris Agabi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said funds for the completion of Jos airport will be released this year.

He made the commitment at the weekend while responding to the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, who requested that the airport be fixed and Jos city be linked by railway from Abuja.

The minister had paid a courtesy call on the governor, during inspection of the Jos dry port project site.

The minister said he will ensure that funds are released this year so the contractors will resume the construction of the airport that has been abandoned for several years.

On rail to Jos, the minister explained that once discussions with General Electric is completed, the narrow gauge rail eastern rail line which began from Port Harcourt through Enugu, Makurdi, Jos to Maiduguri will be fixed in the interim while standard rail lines will be built later when funds improve.

Earlier, Governor Lalong promised to support the federal government on completion of the airport.

Nigeria

Many Feared Dead As Bomb Explosion Rocks University of Maiduguri

Many people are feared dead after twin bomb explosions rocked the University of Maiduguri in the early hours of Monday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.