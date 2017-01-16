Kenya: Opposition Committed to Win in General Election

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula has reaffirmed the party's support for a single flagbearer for the opposition in the coming General Election.

Speaking during a campaign rally at Shinyalu market in Kakamega County, Mr Wetang'ula said the opposition is focused on removing Jubilee from power for running down the country and failing to tackle graft.

Mr Wetang'ula, also Bungoma senator, said the formation of the National Super Alliance (Nasa) is one of the steps taken to guarantee their victory.

"For us, it will not matter whether it is Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetang'ula or Musalia Mudavadi who is picked to be the flagbearer.

"Our focus is to kick Jubilee out of power and start the difficult job of rebuilding the country and ensure all regions benefit from development initiated by the government," he said.

He also said President Uhuru Kenyatta is trying to bribe the Luhya community to vote for him by initiating projects such as revival of collapsed factories (such as Pan Paper Mills in Webuye).

"President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto are busy making forays in western and launching development projects.

"But what is happening is a ploy to hoodwink the Luhya community to back Jubilee. Let them know our people will not be fooled that easily," Mr Wetang'ula said.

The legislator also said he is confident of clinching the presidential ticket to challenge the incumbent Mr Kenyatta.

"I have campaigned across the country and the prevailing mood is one for change.

"Kenyans are tired with Jubilee and want a new team to take charge and deal with rampant corruption threatening to tear our country apart," Mr Wetang'ula said.

Furthermore, Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale said a propaganda campaign is being waged via social media to discredit Mr Wetang'ula as a detractor of the unity of Luhyas.

"Those attacking Mr Wetang'ula on social media claiming he was undermining efforts to unite the Luhya community should stop the campaign," the Ford Kenya deputy leader said.

The leaders also urged the residents to enlist as voters during the registration that starts on January 16 and ends on February 15.

Also present at the rally was Nominated Senator Catherine Mukite.