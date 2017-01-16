Tanzania: Rapper Darassa Once Visited a Witch Doctor

Tanzania's newest hip hop sensation Darassa, of the hit single Muziki, has revealed that he once went to a witch doctor when life proved to be hard.

The musician was on a radio interview in Tanzania where he stressed that the visit to the witch doctor was not about his music.

"I've gone to a witch doctor before but that was a long time ago. A lot of things happen in the Swahili lifestyle that I cannot pretend to be ignorant about. But my visit was not about my music, it was about my personal life. Growing up, while discovering yourself, you are told so many things and so much confuses you, but tell you what, God is an amazing God," he said.

Darassa, however, said the visit never bore any positive result.

"When I went to the witch doctor, nothing in my life went smoothly. I wasn't lucky to see any miracle. And from then on I never went back. I decided to just believe in God, and whatever He wants is what will be," he said.