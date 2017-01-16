15 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Government to Put Up Fence to Prevent Wildlife Attacks

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Grace Gitau

The government has set aside Sh200 million to construct an electric fence around conservancies in Laikipia to mitigate human/wildlife conflict.

Natural Resources Principal Secretary Margaret Mwakima announced that fencing will start after the routes have been identified.

Speaking in Laikipia East constituency on Friday, Ms Mwakima said that the government is trying to come up with a lasting solution.

"We have received complaints from farmers over crop destruction due to elephant invasion. We will put up a fence that the elephants cannot bring down," she said.

Some locals are demanding compensation after being injured by elephants.

She asked the community to own the project by forming a committee that would work closely with the Kenya Wildlife Service.

"Deliberate and agree on the best route so that you own the project when it kicks off. We will formalise the budget and work will begin immediately you present your report," she said.

She assured the residents that the project will not be delayed urging the community not to despair and abandon farming.

Laikipia County Commissioner Onesmus Musyoki urged KWS officers to respond promptly to distress calls made by residents.

"If they do not pick your calls, just call me and I will make sure they wake and scare the elephants back to the conservancies," she said.

Kenya

Rapper Xzibit Embarrasses STL After Calling Her Out on Rap Battle Claim

Rapper Stella Nyambura Mwangi, popularly known by the stage name STL, has just made the biggest gaffe of her music… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.