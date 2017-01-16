Kenya: Government to Put Up Fence to Prevent Wildlife Attacks

The government has set aside Sh200 million to construct an electric fence around conservancies in Laikipia to mitigate human/wildlife conflict.

Natural Resources Principal Secretary Margaret Mwakima announced that fencing will start after the routes have been identified.

Speaking in Laikipia East constituency on Friday, Ms Mwakima said that the government is trying to come up with a lasting solution.

"We have received complaints from farmers over crop destruction due to elephant invasion. We will put up a fence that the elephants cannot bring down," she said.

Some locals are demanding compensation after being injured by elephants.

She asked the community to own the project by forming a committee that would work closely with the Kenya Wildlife Service.

"Deliberate and agree on the best route so that you own the project when it kicks off. We will formalise the budget and work will begin immediately you present your report," she said.

She assured the residents that the project will not be delayed urging the community not to despair and abandon farming.

Laikipia County Commissioner Onesmus Musyoki urged KWS officers to respond promptly to distress calls made by residents.

"If they do not pick your calls, just call me and I will make sure they wake and scare the elephants back to the conservancies," she said.