Sudanese in Northern State Reject New Gold Mining Factory

Sebu — People in Sebu in Sudan's Northern State, rejected a decision issued by the governor to form a technical committee that will study the impact of a new gold extracting factory on the area.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga on Friday, activist Wael Imam reported that the Governor of the Northern State responded to their protests against a new gold extracting factory in the area of Sebu by proposing an investigation into the effects of the factory on the environment and cultural heritage in the area.

"The Popular Committee for the Protection of the Environment remains against the construction of any gold extracting factory that uses cyanide," he said.

Members of the Committee toured the area with loudspeakers on Friday, rejecting the governor's proposal.

They demanded an immediate stop of the construction of the factory and the cancellation of its license".

They further called for demonstrations in front of the Sebou administrative unit team on Sunday, and threatened to block the Halfa-El Saleem road next Monday if the construction work is not halted.

In statements on Friday, the Youth Committee against Dal and Kajbar Dams and the Nubian University Students' Union warned against the dangers of the use of cyanide for both human and animal lives.