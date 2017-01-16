Rwanda: Etincelles Plot to Halt Rayon's Unbeaten Run

Etincelles FC will be hoping to put an end to league leaders Rayon Sports' unbeaten run when the two sides lock horns on Sunday afternoon at Kigali Regional Stadium, starting at 3:30pm.

However, they face a tough task in trying to do what no other team has managed to do after 12 rounds of matches played so far this season, because Djuma Masudi's in-form side seem unstoppable as they seek to protect their five-point cushion at the top of the table.

Etincelles are in eighth place with 16 points while Rayon Sports have 32 points, ahead of second-placed and defending champions APR, who beat Marines 2-0 on Friday to move to 30 points. AS Kigali are third, while Gicumbi and Pipinierre are bottom with seven points and one point respectively.

Etincellles' head coach Emmanuel Ruremesha, who is fresh from winning the first Rubavu derby of the season against Marines FC (2-1) last weekend, is full of confidence that his side is capable of ending the league leaders unbeaten run.

"We will be aiming for a win not only to become the first team to beat Rayon this season, but most importantly to close the gap on the teams above us in the table," said former Rayon Sports coach Ruremesha.

Ruremesha added that "We know it will be a tough challenge because Rayon Sports are in great form but we are ready to put up a fight nonetheless."

Sunday

Rayon Sports vs Etincelles 3:30

Musanze vs Gicumbi FC

Kirehe FC vs Amagaju