16 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NIMET Partners Katsina On Climatic Data

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chris Agabi

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has signed an MoU with Katsina State Government to provide information and data in respect of the 2017 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) and other climatic services, a statement from agency said.

During the signing of the MoU at NiMet Headquarters, Abuja, the outgoing director general of NiMet, Dr. Anthony Anuforom commended Katsina state for being the first to respond describing the action as a morale booster for NiMet.

While stressing that climate change is real, Dr Anuforom praised Katsina State Government for identifying Agriculture as one of the key processes for the economic development of the state.

He hinted that SRP 2017 is around the corner and hoped that the MoU will add value to the process for the benefit of the people of Katsina State and by extension, Nigeria.

In his response, the Special Adviser on Agriculture to Katsina State Government and leader of the delegation to NiMet, Abdullahi Abbah, reiterated the importance of the agreement to the State Government.

He reaffirmed that signing of the MoU is a legally binding process in support of the partnership between the two parties and promised to look up to NiMet for further training of staff for weather prediction.

Nigeria

Many Feared Dead As Bomb Explosion Rocks University of Maiduguri

Many people are feared dead after twin bomb explosions rocked the University of Maiduguri in the early hours of Monday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.