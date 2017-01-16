Nigeria: NIMET Partners Katsina On Climatic Data

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has signed an MoU with Katsina State Government to provide information and data in respect of the 2017 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) and other climatic services, a statement from agency said.

During the signing of the MoU at NiMet Headquarters, Abuja, the outgoing director general of NiMet, Dr. Anthony Anuforom commended Katsina state for being the first to respond describing the action as a morale booster for NiMet.

While stressing that climate change is real, Dr Anuforom praised Katsina State Government for identifying Agriculture as one of the key processes for the economic development of the state.

He hinted that SRP 2017 is around the corner and hoped that the MoU will add value to the process for the benefit of the people of Katsina State and by extension, Nigeria.

In his response, the Special Adviser on Agriculture to Katsina State Government and leader of the delegation to NiMet, Abdullahi Abbah, reiterated the importance of the agreement to the State Government.

He reaffirmed that signing of the MoU is a legally binding process in support of the partnership between the two parties and promised to look up to NiMet for further training of staff for weather prediction.