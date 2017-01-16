Kenya: Football Great Joe Kadenge Back in Hospital

Ailing football legend Joe Kadenge has been re-admitted to hospital barely a week after he was discharged.

The former great is undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital where he was admitted on Thursday evening after developing complications.

"Mzee is unwell. We brought him here on Thursday evening. He has been complaining of pains in the head and in the neck which have been persistent," former international George Sunguti, a close confidant of Kadenge told Nation on phone Saturday. "I'm with him in the ward and I don't think he can be discharged soon because his situation is still unstable," Sunguti added.

A brilliant footballer in his hey days, Kadenge's health has been deteriorating and has been in and out of hospital in the last three months.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta together with First Lady Margaret Kenyatta paid him a visit at his Mariakani residence in Nairobi's South B estate after he was discharged from the Meridian Hospital and gave him Sh2 million.

During the visit, Uhuru directed that Kadenge be given a comprehensive insurance cover with the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Uhuru's visit came after the ailing legend made a passionate call on the President to pay him a visit.

At the prime of his powers, Kadenge featured prominently for the national football team Harambee Stars and Kenyan Premier League giants AFC Leopards.