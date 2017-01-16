Kenya: Busia Among 15 Counties at Risk of Polio

The Ministry of Health through Disease Surveillance and Response Unit (DSRU) will undertake polio immunization campaign in 15 counties including Busia that are at risk of the pandemic.

The exercise will start across the earmarked counties on Wednesday to Sunday . All children under the age of five will receive the polio vaccine.

Speaking during the training program for sub county health management committee teams at Farm View Hotel in Busia on Friday, Dr Emmanuel Wandera from DSRU said Kenya was forced to take precautions in polio prone counties following four cases that were reported in Nigeria.

"We want to make Kenya polio free by 2018, thus the need to ensure that counties that are at risk were put under scrutiny," Dr Wandera said.

Busia Deputy Governor Kizito Wangalwa who formally opened, urged those who will miss the five-day exercise to take their children to the nearest health centre to receive the vaccine.

County Director of Health Dr Melsa Lutomia said they are targeting to administer polio vaccine to about 182,000 children across the seven sub counties.

Dr Lutomia said the mobile team will undertake door to door campaign to ensure that all children who are eligible receive polio vaccines.