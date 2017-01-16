15 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Police Begin Title Defence Against UR-CE

By Jejje Muhinde

Handball league champions Police will get their title defence underway against University of Rwanda College of Education on Sunday at Amahoro National Stadium.

The three-time reigning national Champions have set their targets for the new season, with retaining the league title top of the list, according to head coach Antoine Ntabanganyimana.

"We are building a strong team that will not only be able to defend all the local trophies that we won last season, but one that can do better in both regional and continental championships," he said.

On match day two, Police will travel to Huye to take on Rwanda College of Arts and Social Sciences (UR-CASS), next weekend while UR-CE will play their second game against Nyakambada.

Elsewhere today, last season first runners-up; APR will be up against UR-CASS in Huye.

According to the Rwanda Handball Federation (FERWAHAND) technical director, Aaron Rurangirwa, ten clubs will take part in this year's national championship.

They include; Ecole Secondaire Urumuri, Group Scolaire Rambura, Ecole Secondaire Kigoma, College of ADEGI, Inyemeramihigo Handball team, Groupe Scolaire ST Aloys, Police, APR, UR-CE and UR-CASS.

Sunday

UR-CE vs Police 10am

UR-CASS vs APR

