16 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Tryson Optimistic of Fruitful 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tawanda Marwizi

Dendera musician Tryson Chimbetu's recent album "Victory" got mixed feelings from listeners who rated it below his previous offering "Compass".

Music experts said though the album had potential hit songs, the drums killed the melody of the songs.

Songs like "Chihera" and "Isa Moto" were popular at live shows but could not live to their billing after recording.

His live performances have been attracting paltry crowds and at one point he hinted on releasing a new album but he had to hold on to the release due to poor following.

Last Friday, the young Chimbetu performed at Club Veritas at Westlea Shops and the attendance was not bad.

Despite the rains on the night the musician performed at the venue that has brought life to Westlea and surrounding areas.

The musician concede 2016 was tough for him.

"It was not a good year for me maybe because of the economic challenges but we hope 2017 will bring new ideas to us," he said.

The young musician believes 2017 will be a different year.

He intends to release an album that will revive his waning fortunes.

"A new album is definitely coming this year. As musicians, we work to please our fans," he said.

His reported hatred with cousin Suluman is now a thing of the past.

The two have clashed on several occasions and have buried the hatchet.

"We are brothers and that does not change. We have to work together to serve the interests of our fathers who started this type of genre. We consult each other on how to move forward for the benefit of dendera fans as well as our families," he said.

He plans to work on a duet with Sulu that will be on his album to be released in April.

"What makes this year different is we are being united. I believe we can be more than Morgan Heritage family if we unite, not only the studio but for joint shows," he said.

He has already engaged his brother on the new project.

"Plans are underway to have joint shows. Unity is key to us," he said.

Zimbabwe

Despite Attacking Prowess, Warriors Can't Outdo Desert Foxes

With a little more quality in both the attacking and defensive thirds, Zimbabwe might have pulled off the first surprise… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.